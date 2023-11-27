HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth M. Stevens, Sr., 83, of Howland, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Ken was born December 26, 1939, in Girard, Ohio, the son of Edwin and Agnes (Knight) Stevens.

Ken retired from Copperweld Steel where he was a roll turner.

He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He is survived by his children, Jeff (Judy) of Alpharetta, Georgia, Shawn (JoAnn) of McDonald, Ed of McDonald, Andrea Coates (Ray) of Lexington, Kentucky and Jeff Steiner (Andrea) of Fowler, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Burton Stevens; a son, Kenneth Stevens, Jr.; four brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, with Rev. Ray Coates, his son-in-law, officiating.

Ken will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

