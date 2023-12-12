WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Heinzman, age 70, lifelong area resident, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 3, 2023 at home.

She was born December 5, 1952 in Warren, the daughter of Charles S., Sr. and Rose Marie (Spinella) Dann.

Kathy graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School.

She worked many years as a bookkeeper for Warren Nursing & Rehab on North Road.

She belonged to the Warren YMCA, where she could be seen swimming in the pool. She also enjoyed cooking and her trips to Williamsburg and the Outer Banks.

Loving memories of Kathy live on with her beloved husband of nearly 40 years, Bruce Heinzman, whom she married July 14, 1984; one brother and many friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her stepson, James; four sisters and three brothers.

According to her wishes, cremation is taking place. No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent at www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Heinzman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.