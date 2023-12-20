YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason C. Gennaro, Sr., age 51, entered into eternal rest Friday, December 15, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born June 28, 1972 in Youngstown, the son of Vincent Gennaro and Gretchen (Timko) Sambell.

Jason graduated from Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He worked as a corrections officer for Tri-State Security.

Jason was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed all Cleveland sports, as well as The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is sadly missed by his mother, Gretchen Sambell of Youngstown; his beloved wife, Katherine Swetko of Youngstown; his son, Jason C. “Jay” Gennaro, Jr. of Florida; two daughters, Katie Gennaro and Krystan Swetko, of Youngstown; his sister, Sarah Churn of Texas; six brothers, Adam Churn (Amela) of Strongsville, Damon Gennaro (Tenille) of Youngstown, Eric and Vince Gennaro, both of Florida and Dylan and Jimmy Gennaro, both of Sandusky and three grandsons.

His father, Vincent Gennaro, precedes him in death.

Calling hours are 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

