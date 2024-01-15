WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Maxine Kelley, 64, lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at St. Joe’s Hospital with her husband by her side.

Janice was born May 25, 1959, in Warren, Ohio to Jacques and Dianna Holt.

On June 10, 1978, Janice married her soul mate Donald Kelley. The two were blessed with three children, Starr, Robert and Jeremy.

Janice is survived by her devoted husband, Donald; daughter, Starr Mitchell (Robert) of Southington; sons, Robert Kelley (Jennifer) of Niles and Jeremy Kelley (Ashley) of Warren; 13 grandchildren and mother-in-law, Dorothy Kelley.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Jacques and Dianna Holt; sister, Janet and her grandparents.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.