NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Marshall Randolph, Sr., 79, affectionately known as (Pookey), transitioned this life on Saturday morning, November 11, 2023, of an extended illness.

Glenn was born in Homestead Pennsylvania to the late James and Richetta (Tyler) Randolph.

Following graduation in 1962 from West Mifflin North High School Glenn entered the Air Force, stationed at Sawyer Air-Force Base in Michigan. He trained as an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Agency.

Glenn was a hard worker and a very strong-willed man that never complained. His favorite saying was “you either swim or you sink”. His favorite hobbies were golf, fishing and racquet ball and he loved his Steelers.

Glenn moved his family to Niles, Ohio in 1975, where he was a grocery buyer for Thorofare Markets, Inc., First National Foods of Cleveland, Ohio, then retiring from Cotton Club Bottling Company of Akron Ohio.

Glenn leaves to cherish his memories, former wife, Ethel Randolph; children, Marla Randolph of Niles, Ohio, Glenn Randolph, Jr. of Niles, Ohio and Marcus Jenkins of McKeesport, Pennsylvania; one grandson, Malik Randolph; brothers, Wayne (Kathleen) Randolph, James (Gertrude) Randolph and Norman Randolph and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Glenn was preceded in death by his siblings, Allen Tyler, Walter Randolph, Roger Randolph and Loretta “Sis” Randolph.

Calling hours will take place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 405 Depot Street, Niles, OH 44446. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Scott officiating.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Caprice Healthcare and Akeso Hospice for their compassionate care and comfort.

