NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Giovanni Bonanno, age 84, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

He was born April 25, 1939 in Calabria, Italy, moving to the U.S. in the mid-1960s.

An all-around handyman, Giovanni had worked as a welder and a carpenter. He enjoyed bocce, cornhole, fishing, and would help out anyone.

Fond memories of Giovanni live on with his son, Robert Bonanno (Carolyn) of Niles, two granddaughters, Alicia Bonanno of Nebraska and Kimberly Stultz (Mark) of California; Alicia’s mom, Jackie Bonanno; three great-grandchildren: Jeremy Bonanno, Mark Stultz, Jr., and Lilyan Stultz; and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife, Kathryn Bonanno, whom he married in 1967 and who passed January 21, 2022; and five sisters.

According to his wishes, cremation is taking place. There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences can be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Giovanni Bonanno, please visit our floral store.