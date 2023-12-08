WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary A. Petronelli, age 59, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023.

He was born January 21, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Carl and Eloise (Miller) Petronelli.

Gary was a graduate of Western Reserve High School.

He was a veteran of the US Navy and worked for Stevedore Services of America as a stevedore/foreman.

He enjoyed cooking, baseball, football, fishing, watching TV shows and movies and listening to country music. Gary loved being around others and enjoyed telling stories, making jokes and talking about his children.

Precious memories of Gary live on with his daughter, Abigail Petronelli of Kalamazoo, Michigan; his son, Adam Petronelli of Jacksonville, Florida; his brothers, David Kellar (Sarah) of Bazetta, Ohio, Jack Petronelli of Chardon, Ohio, Donald Petronelli (Gina) of Champion, Ohio, Mark Petronelli of Chardon, Ohio, Carl Petronelli of Warren, Ohio; twin brother, Ronald Petronelli (Linda) of Florence, Kentucky and sister, Sharon Artle (Tim) of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Petronelli and Eloise (Miller) Petronelli and two brothers, Thomas and Robert Petronelli.

Calling hours are 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where the memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m.

