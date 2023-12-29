WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Evelyn Schreckengost Van Horn, 87, of Oakboro, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Frances was born at home on May 12, 1936, in Creekside, Indiana County, Pennsylvania, to the late, Fredrick Albert Schreckengost and the late, Grace Pearl Simmers Schreckengost.

She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Lee Van Horn, Sr., in 2007; her brothers, Kenneth and James Schreckengost and son-in-law, Shayne Brown.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, followed by the interment at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, 3495 Canfield Niles Rd., Canfield.

Frances was born and raised in the coal country of Western Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Marion Center Joint High School in June 1954.

After marrying Charles Van Horn on March 10, 1956, they moved to Niles, Ohio, to raise their four children and later to Cortland, Ohio.

She was an integral member of the First Church of God in Niles and Cortland, Ohio, serving as a Sunday School teacher for many years.

She was a valued employee for many years with Woolworth and Walmart.

After retirement, Frances and Charles moved to Hot Springs, Arkansas and then Dayton, Pennsylvania, to enjoy being closer to family. In 2007, they made their final move to Oakboro, North Carolina, to be near their son, Tom and his family. Shortly thereafter, Charles died after a long battle with cancer.

Frances became a member of Oakboro First Baptist Church where she met her closest friends. She enjoyed attending her grandkids’ school and sporting events, dance and piano recitals and traveling to see her children and grandchildren.

Frances was a talented seamstress and needleworker, especially crocheting and knitting, creating intricate sweaters and blankets for her grandchildren and earning many blue ribbons; loved bowling, an extremely competitive card and board game player (except with her grandchildren), breast cancer survivor and a proud mom of all four children’s military service.

In 2016, Frances became a resident at Taylor House, Albemarle, North Carolina, enjoying time with her new friends and all the activities.

When her health declined in 2022, she transferred to Trinity Oaks Health & Skilled Nursing Facility in Salisbury, North Carolina. The family is grateful for the loving care she received at both facilities.

She is survived by her sons, Charles (Donna) Van Horn, Jr., of Woodland, Washington, Thomas (Renee) Van Horn of Oakboro, North Carolina; daughters, Sandra Seefeld of Kittanning, Pennsylvania and Susan Van Horn of Walsenburg, Colorado; grandchildren, Jarad (Meghan) Van Horn of Mount Ida, Arkansas, Hannah Van Horn of Derby, Kansas, Aaron Van Horn and Adam Stuart of Walsenburg, Colorado, Jennifer Seefeld of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kathryn Van Horn, Kyle Van Horn and Sarah Van Horn of Oakboro, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Jude, Konnor and Kyrsten Van Horn and Lucius and Miciah Luzer; she is also survived by her brother, Harold (Terry) Schreckengost of Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

