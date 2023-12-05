BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene F. Hites, 90, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born November 20, 1933, in Farmington Township, Ohio, a son of the late Frank J. and Ruth V. (Frampton) Hites.

Eugene was a 1951 graduate of West Farmington High School.

He was a veteran of the US Army.

After his honorable discharge from the Army, he went to work at Packard Electric as a lineman where he retired.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Warren for over 60 years and the VFW Post 7200.

Eugene enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering on cars. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sons, Frank E (Rhonda) Hites of Andover, and William L. Hites of Bristolville; daughter, Ruth Ann (Thomas) Goddard of Vine Grove KY; sister, Luella (Kenneth) Hughes of West Farmington, six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathryn Oliver Hites, whom he married May 17, 1958; son, Gordon Hites, and sister Shirley Conley.

A memorial service will be held at Sager Memorial Cemetery, State Route 45. Bristolville, OH 44402, on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at Sager Memorial Cemetery, State Route 45. Bristolville, OH 44402, on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

