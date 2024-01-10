WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Etianne Hakim Kenyatte Whitaker, aka E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Whitaker aka The Destroyer, 51, born July 1,1972, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at his home. He was born to Ralph L. Whitaker, Jr. and Gwendolyn L. (Terry) Shavers.

Born in Warren, Ohio he graduated from Warren G. Harding High School where he participated on the wrestling team. He was an excellent artist, swimmer and participated in baseball, soccer and excelled in his boxing career.

He then went on to win multiple Golden Glove titles, turned pro in 1999-2010 and held the IBC light heavy weight world belt.

He thoroughly enjoyed fishing. Etianne had an infectious smile and made everyone around him laugh.

He believed in his heart that Jesus is Lord and was water baptized.

Etianne is survived by his parents and one daughter, Lena Capri Whitaker, whom he loved dearly: his sisters Kellie (Gordon) Garrett, Rayana Whitaker, and brother Raheem Whitaker. He loved his Uncle Roscoe, with whom he shared a home, who treated him like a son. He was loved by his nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at East Side Church of Christ, 1750 Niles Rd SE, Warren, OH 44484 friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Friends will be received at 1581 Tod Ave NW Warren, Oh 44485

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences can be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Etianne Hakim Kenyatte Whitaker, please visit our floral store.