CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris J. Mullen-Homa, age 64, passed away November 29, 2023.

She was born June 15, 1959 in Warren, the daughter of Thomas A. Mullen and Joan Mullen.

Doris had many interests in life. She enjoyed having a good time, laughing, listening to loud music, and dancing. In addition, she enjoyed crafting, photography, and everything Irish.

Doris will be remembered for her long curly red hair, which drew attention to her everywhere she went.

Doris will be sadly missed by her mother, Joan Mullen of Ashtabula, her brother, Thomas Mullen of Ashtabula, her twin brother, Doug Mullen of Niles, and her sister, Linda (Jim) Wagner of St. Paul, Minn.

She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Mullen, her husband, Ed Homa, and her sister, Vickie Mullen Plyler.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Cortland Healthcare and Traditions Hospice for the excellent care they provided during her illness. A special thanks goes to Marrianne Mist of Warren, who visited Doris on numerous occasions. Marrianne was a true friend and was there when Doris needed companionship the most.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where friends may call from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

