WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris D. Testa, age 94, entered into eternal rest Monday, November 20, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 25, 1929, in Cleveland, the daughter of Herbert and Anna Bysock Dunkerton.

Doris attended Bloomfield High School and Warren Business College.

She worked as a bookkeeper alongside her husband, Louis, who owned his own accounting firm in Mercer, Pennsylvania She was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed line dancing, playing cards, Scrabble, solitaire, word puzzles, putt-putt golf and spending time with family.

Precious memories of Doris live on with her two sons, Mark Testa (Susan) of Lake City, Pennsylvania and Michael Testa (Susan) of Tallmadge; a grandson, Andrew Testa of Erie, Pennsylvania; four sisters, Marjorie Dunkerton of Warren, Janette Parke of Cortland, Gloria Smith (Merle) of North Bloomfield and Linda Taylor of Cortland and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved husband of nearly 45 years, Louis Testa, whom she married July 2, 1955 and who passed June 16, 2000 and a sister, Loretta Bennett.

According to her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral.

Her urn will be laid to rest at Citizens Cemetery in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

She wanted to celebrate her life with her family and friends while she was still with them. She considered her 90th birthday party that celebration.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Disabled American Veterans, Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

Condolences to the family can be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

