LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Mikulich, lifelong area resident, entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 9, 2023 at home, in the company of his loved ones.

He was born August 13, 1937 in Girard, the son of Mijo and Jennie (DeLost) Mikulich.

Don worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, Ajax Magnethermic, and retired from General Motors-Lordstown as a crew chief and millwright.

He attended Church Hill United Methodist Church, enjoyed watching Judge Judy on television, and had golfed in many leagues.

Precious memories of Don live on with his beloved wife of 64 years, Gabriella “Gay” (Ambrose) Mikulich, whom he married November 21, 1959; his son, Donald J. Mikulich, Jr. (Lori) of Liberty; two grandchildren, Jude and Amy Mikulich; and his sister, Dodie Rorison of Girard.

Preceding him in death are his parents; three sisters, Rose Marie Pozega, Jean Fetty, and Gerry Gatta ; and his brother, Mike Mikulich.

According to his wishes, cremation is taking place.

