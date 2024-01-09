WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah A Clay, of Warren, Ohio, age 64, born March 16, 1959, took her rest Monday, January 1, 2024 at Mercy St. Joseph Health Center.

Deborah (Debbie) Clay was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Deborah had a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others. She had a willingness to tell her testimony every chance she could. No matter how she was feeling you could always count on her to tell a good joke and bring laughter. Deborah was strong and grounded in her faith. Giving her life to Christ at age 18 and never looking back.

Her joy for life were her daughters, granddaughters and the love for her loving husband of 40 plus years. Deborah loved her family and friends. Often caring for other children as if they were her own.

She worked as a nursing assistant for many years.

Deborah enjoyed Bible studies, traveling and fitness but most of all she loved being a Nana to her granddaughters.

Deborah will be missed by her loving husband of 42 years, Jesse L. Clay of Warren, Ohio; three daughters, Dawn Clay, Nikia Cunningham and Tasha L. Clay, all of Warren, Ohio; six grandchildren, Patience Midzi, Jordan Clay, Sinieyah Garvin, Kimora Cunningham, Jasmine Ridley and Lyric Jupuncha; two sisters, Sandy Davis and Annette Davis Morgan, both of Warren, Ohio; one brother, Albert J. Davis of Pennsylvania and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceding in death her parents, Edward and Ada (Shaw) Davis and brothers, Curtis Davis and Edward Davis Jr.

To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8

Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Colossians 3:12

Deborah’s good life will be celebrated with a service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

