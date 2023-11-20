WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Whitman, age 72, of Warren, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 16, 2023.

He was born April 9, 1951, in Waren, the son of Floyd and Mary Whitman.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Kent State University.

David worked for the U.S. Government as an editor of military training manuals.

He enjoyed gardening and walking, and he played music in his younger days.

Precious memories of David live on with his brother, Daniel Whitman and sister, Deanna Bollas, both of Warren and nephews, Michael and David Bollas.

His parents precede him in death.

Calling hours are 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment at Crown Hill Burial Park will follow.

