WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Arthur Trask, 77, of Warren, died Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born October 25, 1946, in Cleveland, the oldest of three sons of the late Arthur William and Helen Mae Welton Trask.

David was a 1964 graduate of Geneva High School.

He served as a fuel specialist in the United States Air Force from April 1966 to February 1970 and was stationed in Japan.

He retired from a career in hospitality services in Cleveland, and later enjoyed transporting Amish friends in semi-retirement.

David was an active member of Grace Methodist Church in Warren and had previously served as lay leader.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cleveland Guardians with his family. He participated in several recreational sports leagues throughout his life, including softball and bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Marybeth Timko Trask, of Warren, whom he married May 12, 2007; three daughters, Michelle (Larry) Henderson, of Twinsburg; Holly (Matt) Geisler, of Painesville; and Rebecca (Max) Blalock, of Williamsburg, Virginia; two stepsons, Anthony (Tonya) Kromer, of Orwell and Christopher Kromer, of Warren; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, with another great-granddaughter on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, George and Charles.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 9, at Grace Methodist Church, 1725 Drexel Ave. NW, Warren, OH 44485. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. Barry French officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Staton Borowski Funeral Home, Warren.

