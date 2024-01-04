WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brad Allen Nicholas, age 52 of Warren, Ohio, died on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

He was born on October 18, 1971 in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of Joyce (nee Miller) Shaffer and the late Thurl Malcolm Nicholas “Nic”.

Brad enjoyed watching movies, playing cards and video games. He was a huge Cleveland sports fan, especially baseball and football.

In addition to his mother, Brad is survived by his stepfather, Fred Shaffer; his former wife and current caretaker, Judith “Judy” Nicholas; his children, Brandon Nicholas and Ashley Nicholas and his stepbrothers, Fred and John Shaffer.

Other than his father, who passed away on December 25, 2022, Brad was preceded in death by his aunt, Janice Neiss, on November 29, 2021 and his grandparents, Hale and Dorothy Miller and Mildred Hannah.

Per Brad’s wishes, he will be cremated and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, Warren, Ohio. Condolences may be sent at www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.