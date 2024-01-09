NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Irwin, age 94, entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born March 5, 1929 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Herbert E. and Mildred (Roberts) Johnson.

Barbara graduated from New Castle High School.

She worked for Penn Power before she was married. Later she worked as a CLU for Merrill Lynch.

She was a member of Niles First United Methodist Church and its Rachel’s Circle, as well as Niles SCOPE, from which she maintained an active social life.

She enjoyed walking, reading, golf and cards and most of all, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Precious memories of Barbara live on with her four children, Jeffrey Irwin of Niles, Mark Irwin of Niles, Julia Sanders (Stephen) of Niles and Laurie Adgate of Warren; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved husband, Robert C. Irwin, whom she married October 15, 1954 and who passed August 27, 2007; her daughter, Pamela Latham; her daughter-in-law, Jamie Irwin and her brother, Herbert E. Johnson, Jr.

According to her wishes, cremation is taking place. Her urn will be laid to rest at Castleview Memorial Gardens in New Castle.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent at www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

