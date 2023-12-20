WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ari Sormunen, 66, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:18 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital in Warren.

At the request of his family private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

