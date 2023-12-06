WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony M. Hudson Passed away on November 26, 2023.

He was born on July 29, 1993.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 8, 2023 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home at 962 North Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.