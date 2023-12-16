WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. McLain, 84, of Warren, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Ann was born September 6, 1939.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

