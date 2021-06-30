Zenaida Blanco, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zenaida Blanco, 88, went to the Gates of Heaven after a brief illness on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Zenaida was born on October 11, 1932, in Havana, Cuba, daughter of Domingo and Antonia Donates Rodriguez.

She married the love of her life on July 4, 1958. They came to the United States on November 22, 1958.

She retired from the Youngstown Board of Education – Central Kitchen on May 1, 1998, where she worked for 20 years.

She belonged to Trinity Fellowship Church for many years and was involved in the Burden Bears for the Hospice.

Zenaida is survived by her children: son, Richard (Laura) Blanco; daughter, Rosanna (Bradley) Grace; son, Ralph (Yvonne) Blanco and grandchildren whom she adored, Scott Grace, Joshua (Amber) Lattanzi, Hannah (fiancé, Sherman Kortze) Grace, Mark and Amanda Blanco, Mya and Mara Blanco and her great-grandson, Mason Lattanzi.

Besides her parents, Zenaida was preceded in death by her husband, Ricardo Blanco and siblings, Crescencio, Luis, Juan, Felix, Alberto, Jose, Rafael and Antonia.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Trinity Fellowship Church, 4749 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512 with service to follow.

Zenaida’s family has asked that money tributes be given to Trinity Fellowship Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

