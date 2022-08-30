SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our family recently lost a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will forever be missed. Yvonne Elaine Jones, 74, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Akron City Hospital.

She was born January 22, 1948 in Salem, daughter of the late John and Elsie (Fagan) Walters.

Yvonne was a graduate of South Range High School.

Survivors include two sons, Shawn (Lauren) Jones of Galena and T.J. (Tiffany) Jones of Beloit; a daughter, Shani (Todd) O’Brien of Merritt Island, Florida; six grandchldren and two great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers or condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

