Wm.“Carl” Burrier, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wm. “Carl” Burrier, 81, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care in Canton.

He was born December 20, 1938 in Salem, son of late William T. and Margaret C. (Lee) Burrier.

Carl was a 1956 graduate of Salem High School/Salem Trade School certification in tool and die. He served in the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division.

Carl was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in North Georgetown. He retired from Lordstown in 2000 as a tool and die maker.

Carl volunteered for Friends Disaster Service, Habitat for Humanity and was a member of the USTA.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra (Barnett) Burrier whom he married June 22, 1963; daughter, Wendy (John) Roddy of Copley; son, Mark Burrier of Chicago, Illinois; sister, Shirley Bush of Salem; five grandchildren, Justin, Kirstin and Brendan Roddy and Jacqui and Ella Burrier and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Burrier and sister, Doris Welch.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Pete Fowler officiating. For the safety of the Burrier family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

No calling hours will be held per his request. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park

Memorial donations may be made to Friends Disaster Service, 615 S. Johnson Rd., Sebring, OH 44672-1707; Emmanuel Lutheran Church of North Georgetown, P.O. Box 2, North Georgetown, OH 44665 or a charity of donor’s choice.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

To view Carl’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wm. “Carl” Burrier, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: