Wilma “Sue” Westphal, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma “Sue” Westphal, age 70, of Salem, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 24, 1950, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Glen E. and Evelyn V. (Hayes) McAfee.

Sue did clerical work for various companies including the DeBartolo Corp, Salem Regional Medical Center, and Heritage Palms in Fort Myers Florida.

She was a member of the Church at the Center and a 1968 graduate of Salem High School.

Sue enjoyed golfing, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and loved shopping.

Survivors include her husband, David F. Westphal whom she married November 24, 1982; stepsons, John, Nick (Diane) and Chris Frankovich; sisters, Connie West of San Antonio, Texas; LuAnn (Rick) Lippiatt of Salem and Glena (Charles) Frederick of Salem. She had a special love for her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her two dogs, Barry and Sissy.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sara Renee Cole.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday July 21, 2021, at the Church at the Center, with Pastor Tim Ginter officiating. Her family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to LustGarten Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, Crohn’s Research, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

