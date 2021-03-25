Wilma Jeanne Grace, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Jeanne Grace, 80, passed away peacefully March 24, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the daughter of the late William and Rosella (Wells) Biddle, born March 29, 1940 in Salem

Wilma was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School.

She later went on to work at Ort’s Furniture as an upholsterer in 1978 and retired after 25 years.

She was also a homemaker, wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. Wilma was loved by so many,

She loved the color purple, Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline and playing bingo. Most of all she loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving husband of 43 years, Steven Grace; two sons, Carl (Martha) Noble and Mike Noble; grandchildren, Sara Noble, Michael Noble, Stacey Noble, Amanda Noble and Passion Fulton; great grandchildren, Eric DiCross Jr. and Ella Thornbro and brother, Gene Bennett.

Besides her parents, her beloved grandson Maddox Levi Morris also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Stark Memorial with certified celebrant, Daniel P. Madden officiating. Burial will be at Paradise Lutheran Cemetery in Canfield.

Calling hours will be held from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To view Wilma’s obituary, send condolences or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilma Jeanne Grace, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.