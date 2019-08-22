Wilma B. Lanney, Hanoverton, Ohio – Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma B. Lanney, age 86, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

She was born February 16, 1933 in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Howard E. and Gertrude Mildred (Carlson) Firestone.

Wilma was an art teacher for over 20 years at David Anderson High School.

She loved going to Greenford Christian Church.

Wilma enjoyed golfing, art, drawing, gardening and was an excellent piano player; playing by ear. Wilma loved spending time with her grandkids and reminiscing with her old students.

Survivors include her three sons, Dennis (Venus) Lanney of Hanoverton, Kevin (Anabella) Lanney of Hanoverton and Howard (Lisa) Lanney of Columbiana; a brother, Ralph W. (Georgene) Firestone of Florida; seven grandchildren, Dennis Lanney, Jr. of Hanoverton, Kaylen (Brad) Barringer, Michael Lanney and Jason (Brandy) Lanney, of North Carolina, Janelle (Kyle) Stephenson of Germany, Erin (Nicholas) Clemmer of Columbiana and Ian Lanney of Columbiana and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, a sister, Lois Ann Firestone also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor John Bush officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Columbiana Cemetery.

