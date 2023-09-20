SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willis W. Uphold, 79, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, surrounded by family.

He was born to the late Luther Uphold and Starling Marie Paxson on October 15, 1943, in Salem.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, whom he always went above and beyond for, Tina (Bruce) Conway and Eric Uphold; grandchild, Markayla (Austin) Mickey; siblings, Larry (Lynn) Paxson and Terrill (William) Swiger.

Preceding Willis in death was his wife, the love of his life, Sharen (Willard) Uphold; brother, Jack Uphold; and sister, Lucindy Paxson.

Willis went to Goshen schools and was a proud U.S. Army veteran.

He worked at Salem Community Hospital from 1973 until he retired in 2005.

Willis was a painter his whole life. For fun, he liked bowling, camping, fishing, and dancing. He really loved making his wife, Sharen happy, and he spoiled his granddaughter, who he called “Bubbles.”

Every year, he looked forward to visiting his cousins up in Michigan, and most of all, the annual family trip to Geneva. He was pretty well-known in the Salem community, either from his time at the hospital or because he was a skilled painter. Willis could strike up a conversation with just about anyone and never met a stranger.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Rick Brendlinger of Damascus Friends Church.

If unable to attend, join our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view Willis’ obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Willis W. Uphold, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.