William Thomas Bailey, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Thomas Bailey, Jr., “Tom,” a lifelong resident of Salem, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.

He was born on January 28, 1945, in Salem.

Tom served his country in the United States Navy and worked at Mullins/American Standard.

A longtime member of the Salem Elks Lodge #305, everyone who knew Tom appreciated his humor and his “go big or go home” attitude toward living life to the fullest. Friends and extended family will think of him and smile.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Erzsebet (nee Farkas) Bailey. Tom leaves the family in the loving care of the next generation of Robin Renner (Donna), Amy Miranda (Frank), Elizabeth Kopanski (James), Sheryl Sowers, Andrea Renner (Elizabeth) and Scott Sowers.

Tom joins in glory, his parents, William T. Bailey, Sr. and Martha (Schmid) Bailey Redden and his sisters, Nancy K. Renner and Sally L. Sowers.

He will be remembered warmly by his great-nieces and great-nephews Mindy, Frank, Jr., Angeline, Jack, Paige and Jenna.

A memorial service will be held with an Elks service beginning at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Stark Memorial, with Reverend Aimee Raymond, officiating. Please abide by CDC guidelines.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

