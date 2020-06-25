William R. McClish, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William R. McClish, age 84, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Courtyard at Lexington.

He was born March 16, 1936 in Salem, son of the late Charles “Jim” Lester and Helen (Holyroyd) McClish.

William served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957.

He worked at General Motors, Lordstown for 30 years, retiring in 1996.

William was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

He enjoyed bowling and golf.

Survivors include a brother, John McClish of Salem; nephew, John (Julie) McClish, Jr. of Salem; niece, Helen Potts of Salem; great-nieces, Mandy Potts (Mike) Fisher of Hanoverton and Jenna McClish of Salem; great-nephews, Benjamin Potts of Hanoverton and Jared McClish of Salem and great-great-niece and nephews, Molly Potts, Brayson Fisher, Kace Fisher and Nash Fisher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

For the safety of the McClish family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William R. McClish, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 26, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.