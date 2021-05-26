William Peter Julian, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Peter Julian, 69, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 28, 1951 in Salem, son of the late Raymond and Martha (Janicky) Julian.

Bill graduated from Salem High School in 1969.

He was in store management for many years before retiring as a truck driver. Bill was a member of and served as President for many years of the Greater Youngstown Track Officials Association. He has spent many seasons at the finish line officiating both track and cross country. Bill loved seeing all the athletes and continuously joked around with them all. He also loved his fellow officials and considered them part of his true family.

Bill was a lifetime member of the Salem Italian American Club.

He enjoyed wood working, “putzing” in the yard, golfing, bowling and spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Julian whom he married July 22, 1972; son, Jason (Sarah) Julian of New Waterford; daughter, Erin (Tim) Bower of Salem; five awesome grandchildren, Emma, Luke, Bo, Adyson and Lakyn; brother, Dave (Carol) Julian; sister, Cathie (Mike) O’Brien; sister, Peggy (Tim) Nedzelski and many nephews and nieces.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Beck.

A private memorial service will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Stark Memorial.

Entombment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

The family requests any memorial gifts be sent to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, LPL Financial FBO – Greater Youngstown Track Officials Association Scholarship Fund, 3887 Starrs Centre, Suite 2, Canfield, OH 44406 or Salem Italian American Educational Fund, P.O. Box 1060, 250 Penn Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

