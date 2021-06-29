William Michael Madjarac, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Michael “Bill” Madjarac, 72, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at his residence.

Bill was born on October 26, 1948, in Salem, Ohio, the son of late Michael and Kathryn (Stepanic) Madjarac.

Bill was a 1966 graduate of Columbiana High School.

He worked at General Motors for almost 40 years.

Bill was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and the Salem Eagles.

He enjoyed golfing and woodworking and doing handyman projects. His true joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne Madjarac (Dean), whom he married July 7, 1973; two children, Kevin (Angela) Madjarac of Salem and Nicole (Travis) Webb of Salem; three grandchildren, Lucas Madjarac, Drew and Kensi Webb; one brother, Richard (Mary) Madjarac of Salem and one sister, Mariann (Edward) Strohecker of East Palestine.

Friends and family will be received Friday, July 2, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Street, Unit B, Salem, OH 44460 or Salem United Methodist Church, 244 S. Broadway Avenue, P.O. Box 463, Salem, OH 44460.

