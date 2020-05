SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Joseph "Joe" G. Wojtecki, Sr., age 96, decorated World War II veteran, loving and devoted father, pet lover, friend to many and long-time resident of Salem, Ohio, died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Salem North Healthcare Center.

He was born in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, the youngest of six sons of the late John and Justina (Wagner) Wojtecki.