William Lowell McMillan, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Lowell McMillan, age 64, died at 3:52 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 29, 1955 in Barnesville, the son of the late Walden and Evelyn (Holland) MacMillan.

Survivors include his wife, Julie A. (Foster) McMillan whom he married April 30, 2005; four sons, Daniel (Tonya) McMillan of Columbiana, Charles (Terri) MacMillan of Salem, William S. McMillan of Salem and Jordan McMillan of Columbiana; three sisters, Diane (Bob) Park of Washingtonville, Donna (Harold) Donnalley of Columbiana and Cindy Mason of Barnesville and three brothers, Danny McMillan of St. Clairsville, Robert MacMillan of Barnesville and Randy MacMillan of Barnesville.

Memorial calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. No service will be held.

