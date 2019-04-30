William K. “Hap” Harrigan Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William K. “Hap” Harrigan, age 84, died at 8:54 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Courtyard at Lexington.

William was born August 22, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late William T. and Doris Marie (Coddington) Harrigan.

He had worked at Vari-wall Tube Specialists in Columbiana.

William attended St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Paul Elementary Schools and was a 1954 graduate of Salem High School.

His favorite past time included golfing and sailing.

William was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving with the 83rd Air Rescue Squadron at the Spangdahlem Air Force Base in German.

His wife, Jo Ann (Capel) Harrigan, whom he married May 9, 1980, preceded him in death June 16, 2014.

Survivors include two stepsons, Dominic and Thomas Todarello and two brothers, George Harrigan of Massillon and Richard Harrigan of Canton.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Harrigan and James Harrigan.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery.