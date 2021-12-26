SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Joseph DelFavero, 84, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 14, 1937, in Salem, son of the late Joseph and Frances (Syppko) DelFavero,

William was a 1955 graduate of Salem High School.

He served in the United States Navy.

William worked at Alliance Design in North Lima as a machine designer.

He was Catholic by faith.

William liked to travel and was an avid sports fan.

Survivors include his wife, Kay (Waller) DelFavero, whom he married on June 30, 1967; two sons, Michael J. DelFavero of Strongsville and Kurt W. (Julie) DelFavero of Lakewood; sister, Grace (Don) Finch of Salem and brother, Joseph DelFavero of Warren.

Besides his parents; a sister, Josephine Callatone and John DelFavero, also preceded him in death.

Her his request, no services will be held. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of William to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

