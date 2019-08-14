William J. Wheatley, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Wheatley, 78, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born December 23, 1940 in Minerva, a son of the late Charles A. and Naomi (Gross) Wheatley.

Bill last worked at Miller Holzworth and previously at Warren Molded Plastics.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

His wife Mary Jo (Ezzi) Wheatley, whom he married April 21, 1959, died Oct. 7, 2007.

Survivors include six daughters, Lori J. (Angelo) Wardell of Dennison and Linda (Craig) Bowling , Lisa M. (Mark) Hott, Leslie A. (Michael) Cover, Liane S. Laizure and Larissa L. (Bob Lewis) Wheatley all of Salem; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and one brother, Alvin Wheatley of Salem.

Besides his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by one sister, Wilda Burtcher and one brother, Ronald Wheatley.

Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial with the Rev. Claye Folger officiating.

Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send condolences please visit www.starkmemorial.com.