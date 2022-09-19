SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Stratton, “Bill”, 71 of Salem, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Satuday, September 17.

He was born in Salem on May 11, 1951 to parents William and Matilda (Krizay) Stratton.

Bill enjoyed going fishing, hunting and being outdoors.

He was a graduate of West Branch High School, class of 1969.

He was the former President of John Krizay, Inc., where he was employed for 41 years.

More than anything else, Bill loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Judy (Fagan) of 36 years; daughter, Jennifer Stratton; former son-in-law, Stan Tatro; seven grandchildren, Bentley, Haylee, Marshall, Zayn, Cooper, Stanley and Ryker; sisters, Linda Horsfall and Judy (Robert) Cook and brothers, Jim Stratton, Robert (Crystal) Stratton and Ron (Janet) Stratton.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Stratton.

A funeral service will be held for Bill at Stark Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery.

