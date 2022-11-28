SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Hugh Martin, Sr., 97, went to be with his beloved wife Patricia on what would have been their 75th wedding anniversary in the early morning hours Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Bill was a kind and gentle man who was devoted to his wife and family. He was never one to sit around and could usually be found working outside in his garden, doing projects around the house, or crafting something beautiful in his workshop.

He enjoyed watching Ohio sports teams, especially baseball, and if the Cleveland Indians were playing, he could usually be found cheering them on. He enjoyed bus trips and traveling, but there was nothing he enjoyed more than his family being together and he was so proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He and Pat were members of the First Baptist Church of Salem and he spent many years volunteering and serving there.

Bill proudly served his country during World War II and was awarded a Purple Heart for his time in the United States Marine Corps.

Bill is survived by two sons, Bill (Janice) Martin of Seneca, South Carolina and Jim (Freeda) Martin of Floyd, Virginia; two daughters, Susan (Pete) Caperones of Akron, Ohio and Lori (Jerry) Mort of Louisville, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Marian Cody and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Patricia and his sisters, June Bauman, Ginny Sox and Betty Snyder.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem with visitation one hour prior. Rev. Clay Folger will be officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Salem with military honors.

His was a life well-lived and he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to First Baptist Church of Salem, 1290 E. State Street, Salem, Ohio.

