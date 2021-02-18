William H. Wischerman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Wischerman passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

He was born July 9, 1943, son of the late Herman and Ruth M. (Bissell Wischerman.

Williams was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He served six years and fought alongside his brothers in the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed his family and grandchildren, spending his time watching baseball/volleyball games, cheerleading and dance recitals and entertaining. He would sit outside in the garage waving at neighbors and sharing a beer with Bob. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind his eternal soulmate and best friend, his wife of 14 years, Lora Wischerman. He is also survived by two sons, Kris (Cortney) and Craig Wischerman of East Palestine; two daughters, Kristina (Ben) Virden of Beloit and Deanna (Doug) Hoover of Alliance; five grandchildren, Cameron, Kerrigan, Mackenzie, Makayla and Emily.

Besides his parents, William was also preceded in death by his daughter, Eryca Thomas.

Private services will be held at a later date for immediate family and close friends.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view William’s obituary, send condolences or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William H. Wischerman, please visit our floral store.