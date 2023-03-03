BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Young, Jr., 69, died at 3:00 p.m. Mon., February 27, 2023 at University of Cleveland in Cleveland.



William was born on July 15, 1953 in Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, the son of the late William G. and Patsy Reiser Young, Sr.



William was a 1971 graduate of Millersburg Military School.

William worked at Warren Fabrication as a Maintenance Supervisor.

His interests included riding his motorcycle, restoring cars, fishing on his boat and spending time with his grandkids. William was a member of Elks of Salem and Alliance.



Survivors include two sons, Bobby (Andrea) Young of Wilmington, North Carolina, William Young, III, North Georgetown; two granddaughters, Alexa and Aria: one sister, Sherri Lisi; and his girlfriend, Mary Dixon; sister-in-law, Cheryl (John) Walters, two nephews, and one niece.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darla (Manful) Young, whom he married on October 5, 1974 and passed away in April of 2017.



Friends and family will be received from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Bowald.



If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.



To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William G Young Jr., please visit our floral store.