SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Francis Pietrafese, 90, of Salem, died Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon with his children by his side.

Bill was born in Malvern, Ohio on March 8, 1931 to the late Peter and Antoinette (Marmo) Pietrafese. He was the last living sibling of his large Italian family.

Bill was a graduate of Malvern High School, where he was a quarterback and kicker for the football team and where he met his high school sweetheart, Viola Grace Cheyney, whom he was married to for 65 years before her passing in 2015.

He was an avid Notre Dame and Steelers fan and also in his younger years enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and later in life, before Vi’s illness, he looked forward to spending the winter months at his son’s home in Florida.

He moved his family from Malvern in 1967 to be closer to his employment. He was a proud retiree of Lordstown and always drove a GM product.

Bill is survived by a son, David Pietrafese of Jupiter, Florida; daughter, Joni (Randy) Cody of Salem; granddaughters, Angela Pietrafese of Akron and Ashley (Matt) Roman of New Jersey; nephew, Frank Pariano, who was like a brother to him and several other nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Grace (Cheyney) Pietrafese and son, William Joseph Pietrafese.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon Tuesday, February 22, 2022 with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Friends and family will be received from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 22, prior to the Mass at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon for their special care and compassion given to Bill and also to Buckeye Hospice for their excellent care.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Francis Pietrafese, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.