William David Murphy, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – William “Bill” David Murphy, age 58, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 3, 1961 in Salem, son of Gail Murphy and the late Donna (Rhodes) Murphy.

Bill was a 1980 graduate of West Branch High School.

He worked as a tool and die maker for five years at Columbus McKinnon in Lisbon. Bill previously worked at Quaker Manufacturing and Sekely Industries, both in Salem.

He loved cars and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his father, Gail Murphy of Damascus; four daughters, Andrea (Ryan) Lujan, Ashley (Melvin Javens) Murphy, Allyssa Murphy and Allison Murphy, all of Salem; mother of his children, Stacey Murphy of Salem; three brothers, Darrell (Kristi) Murphy of Portsmouth, James (Patty) Murphy of Salem and Donald Murphy of Damascus; grandchildren, Adalynn and Maverick Javens; girlfriend, Sherrie Scott Biery of Canfield.

Public calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Friends and family with last names A – E may visit from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., F – L from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., M – Q from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. and R – Z from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

For the safety of the Murphy family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, bring your own mask and do not linger.

A private service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home followed by burial at Damascus Cemetery.

During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.

Also, those who are unable to attend the services are now able to share their respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Bill” David Murphy, please visit our floral store.