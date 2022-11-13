SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Richard “Bill” Werner, 83, passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 at Country Club Retirement Home located in Dover, Ohio.

He was born August 8, 1939 in Salem, Ohio to William Fredrick and Anna Christine Werner.

Bill graduated from Salem High School in 1957. He held an Associate’s Degree in Business Management Technology from Kent State Salem.

He then enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1959. In 1984, Bill joined the United States Air Force Reserves. At the time of his retirement in 2005 from the Air Force, he was a master sergeant. He served in Desert Storm, the Somalian Conflict and was recognized for many awards.

He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the Salem Masonic Temple.

He was a member of the Salem Saxon Club, Salem Amvets, The American Legion and the Two Cylinder Club. He was a very hard worker and held various jobs in addition to his military job. He worked Mount Union College, Quaker Village, Stambaugh’s, Elks, The State Liquor store, Bliss and Philips Light. For many years, he coached youth basketball for Emmanuel Lutheran Church in the church league at the Memorial building in Salem, Ohio.

He is survived by his daughter, Heidi Werner (fiancé Geoff Wray) of Mayflower, Arkansas; his son, Richard and daughter-in-law, Becky Werner of New Philadelphia, Ohio and daughter, Ria and son-in-law, Randy Klinck of Estero, Florida; grandchildren, Izzy Graaf, Bailey Graaf, Sean Graaf, Dakota Graaf, Amelia Werner, Logan Klinck, Chloe Klinck and Mariah Klinck; niece, Ann Kataro and nephew, Steve Kataro; special adopted son, Michael Flaata of Columbus, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews and family members in Doorn, Netherlands.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Leida Werner; an infant son; brothers, Fred and Art Werner and sister, Shirley Kataro.

Friends and family will be received at calling hours from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church 251 S Broadway in Salem, Ohio on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. A church service will immediately follow and then a luncheon at the Amvets in Salem after the service.

Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or the Salem Saxon Club Scholarship fund.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Condolences may be sent at www.starkmemorial.com.

