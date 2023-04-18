SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William ‘Bill’ R. Durham, 73, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 after a valiant battle with cancer, at the Hospice House in Youngstown, Ohio.

Bill was born on August 13, 1949 in Salem, Ohio the son of the late Grady and Donna (Hodson) Durham.

He honorably served in the US Army earning the National Defense Service Medal and the Sharp Shooter M-14 badge.

Bill was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1968. Following graduation and honorable military discharge, Bill began his career as a machinist, in area manufacturing plants, and in 2014 he retired from Cowles Tool. He worked security and housekeeping at Salem Regional Medical Center, for many years.

His loving family will miss his cunning sense of humor and the times he made them laugh with his quick wit and jokes. Until the very end, Bill ‘put his family in stiches’ laughing together, leaving them with fond memories. Bill loved to cook and enjoyed watching cooking shows like “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and “The Kitchen.” His family will miss his famous signature dressing on Thanksgiving. Bill and wife Peg were tenured members of First Friends Church in Salem.

Survivors include Margaret “Peg” Durham; son Lance (Billie Jo) Durham of Lisbon; stepdaughters Vicki (Jim) Bettura of Columbiana and Cindy (Lee) Guterba of Leetonia; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and sister Judy (Joe) Kozar of Salem.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donna and Grady Durham. Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Salem Honor Guard will present military honors at 5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Peter Fowler of First Friends Church presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Road Poland, Ohio 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.