CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of William “Bill” Phillips will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Canfield Presbyterian Church. Bill passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at his home at the age of 99, with his wife Susan by his side.

Bill was born April 14, 1924, in Wooster, Ohio the son of the late Orley and Lena (Conkle) Phillips.

Bill was a graduate of Wooster High School, class of 1941. He was a WWII veteran, serving his country in the Army Air Corps from 1943 until 1946, and was a photographer of the Atom Bomb. He returned home from the war and attended Western Kentucky State Teachers College and received his bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University in 1948 and went on to receive his master’s degree from OSU in 1967.

Bill was an Associate Professor for the Ohio State University Extension Services in Portage County from 1948 until 1956, and in Mahoning County from 1956 until 1988, retiring on January 1, 1989.

Bill was a member of Epsilon Sigma Phi, Gamma Sigma Delta, the National Association County Agricultural Association, Sigma Xi, Ohio Nurserymen’s Association, Mahoning Valley and Nursery Growers Association, and the Ohio Florist Association. He was a member of Canfield Presbyterian Church where he had been a Deacon, a Sunday School Teacher, and sat on various committees and boards of the church. Bill was also a member of the Community Club of Canfield, the Parks Board for the City from 1991 to 1995, the Canfield Fair Board (ex-officio) from 1957 until 1988, the Farm Bureau the Ohio State University Alumni-state association, Mahoning County Ohio and Naples Florida Clubs and was a Mill Creek Metro Park Volunteer.

Bill was inducted into the Mahoning County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2022, named the Canfield Rotary Citizen of the Year in 1997, received the Epsilon Sigma Phi (Ohio) Meritorious Service Award in 1988, the Mahoning County Friends of 4-H Award in 1973, 1975, and 1995, the Mahoning County Pomona Grange – Outstanding citizen in 1977 and the Public Service award in 1996. He also received the National Association of County Agricultural Agents – Distinguished Service Award in 1962 and the National Contest Winner in 1980, as well as the Ohio Department of Agriculture – Outstanding Fair Supporter in 2020. Bill was also an avid O.S.U. fan.

Bill leaves his wife, Susan Less Phillips, whom he married May 23, 1981. He also leaves one daughter, Janett Nees and her husband Lowell of Bowling Green, two granddaughters, Dr. Heidi Nees-Carver and her husband Michael, and Heather Nees of Bowling Green; one grandson, Jeffrey Phillips and his wife Louise of Omaha, Nebraska; four great-grandchildren, Wakely and Wyatt Carver and Audrey and Addison Phillips, as well as several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly as well as his longtime friend, Jana Daugherty.

Besides his parents, Orley and Lena, Bill was preceded in death by a son, Bob Phillips; and a sister, Virginia Armbruster.

The family would like to thank Bill’s caregivers, Charlotte, Jane, and Mary Lou for all the care and support given Bill and the family during his illness as well as the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their care of him.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Canfield Presbyterian Church where services begin at Noon with Rev. Larry Bowald officiating, followed by full military honors.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made to either Hospice of the Valley or Angles for Animals in Bill’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted to Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem.

