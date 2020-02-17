William “Bill” J. Leo Jr., Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” J. Leo Jr., age 82 passed away at 11:20 a.m. February 16, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center.

He was born April 20, 1937 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late William J. Sr. and Antoinette (Locareno) Leo.

Bill worked at Economy Super Market, Valley Wholesale and General Motors.

He was a long-time resident of Salem and member of Holy Trinity English Lutheran Church in Salem. Bill worked tirelessly for Habitat for Humanity.

Husband to Susan (Collins) Leo whom he married September 7, 1968; father to, Anthony C. Leo and Marcie J. Gregory; grandfather to five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brother to Helen Thull, Dorothy Lorio, Rita Krol and Albert Leo; uncle to 15 nieces and nephews and a dear friend to so many. He will be missed by a those lives he touched.

Memorial donations may be made to Oaks Foundation Life Care Fund, 715 S. Johnson Rd., Sebring, OH 44672-1709, Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512, or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Salem with Pastor Aimee Raymond officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

