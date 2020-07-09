William “Bill” Herold, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Herold, 78, of Salem, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 6, 2020.

He was born on December 14, 1941, the son of the late Mae (Lottman) and Kenny Herold.

Bill is survived by his wife and soul mate of 61 years, Linda (Winter) Herold, his daughter and son- in-law, Lisa and Patrick Callahan, his son, Scott Herold, Erin Callahan, grandchildren, Olivia and Connor Herold, brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Gail Herold.

He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Nicole Callahan.

Heaven gained an angel, however, we aren’t sure heaven is ready for Bill. Get the bourbon, cigarettes, #2 pencil and paper, to welcome him home properly. Bill will need his tools to begin his many woodworking projects.

Bill was a 1959 graduate of Salem High School.

He was employed as an Engineer at Sekely Industries for 47 years. Starting out as an apprentice tool and die maker, working his way up to the Chief Engineer, all without a degree. Our family is grateful to Dick Sekely, his mentor, for giving Bill the opportunity to use his talents and skills and to provide for his family.

To say that Bill was the smartest man we know, would not be an understatement. Many have shared this sentiment over the years. There was no project big or small, that he couldn’t design, build or fix. Our home was filled with many pieces he built in his woodworking shop, including a violin, furniture and wooden ducks, to name a few. His talent as a woodworker will be enjoyed by many generations.

For the family, he provided us with memories, laughs and tears. Our dad would say “everything can be fixed, but a broken heart”. Today, we are left with a broken heart, but many great memories. My dad taught Scott and I a hard work ethic, how to laugh at life, and on occasion you may need to be a SOB. For those who knew my father, you know he could be stubborn, a proud man who didn’t ask for help and who wasn’t afraid to be himself. What you saw is what you got.

For my mother, he provided her with a life partner and soul mate. They stood by each other’s side, creating and weathering a life together. My mom was with him to the end. He once told her, “we started this together, we’ll finish it together”. You don’t find their kind of love very often, soul mates til the end.

We would like to thank the staff at Sanctuary Health Care, where he spent the last year and a half, for their caring care, especially Betty and Kayla.

Private services will be held for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, in his memory, pay it forward to someone who needs a lending hand, or donate to The Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

