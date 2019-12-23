William “Bill” Edward McClaren, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Edward McClaren, age 87, died at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 23, 1932, in Salem, son of the late James N. and Dorothy (Cobbs) McClaren.

Bill served in the U.S. Army 32nd infantry, rainbow division tank corp. during the Korean War.

Bill had worked for 40 years in Quality Control at Salem Hunt Valve. He was a member of Tri-County Church of God.

Bill was a 1951 graduate of Goshen High School and a graduate of Salem Trade School in machine trades. He attended Youngstown State, Kent State University and Penn Ohio University.

Bill received his real estate license and sold real estate for Manchi Realty in Austintown and Wesco Realty in Alliance. He received his amateur radio license with call sign KB8MNE. Bill was a member of the Salem and Lisbon Amateur Radio Associations, American Radio Relay League, Volunteer Organization Assisting in Disaster. He helped with communication at Emergency Management Assoc., worked with Red Cross and was a volunteer fireman for Damascus Fire Department.

Bill traveled 49 of the 50 states.

Survivors include his wife, Lela M. (Graber) McClaren, whom he married September 12, 1953; a son, Bob E. (Trena) McClaren of Roanoke, Virginia; two daughters, Carol L. (Jim) Childers of Austintown and Pam A. (Aaron) Jarvis of Salem; a brother, James D. McClaren of Sebring; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents; his stepmother, Hazel Warner McClaren and sister-in-law, Cecilia McClaren, also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Stark Memorial with Pastor Francis Burkhart officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

To send condolences or to order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to William “Bill” Edward McClaren’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.