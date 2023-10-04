NEW GARDEN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” D. Frederick, 67, of New Garden, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Bill was born on June 1, 1956, in Salem, to George “Bill” and Lenora J. (Oliver) Frederick.

A lifelong area resident and Catholic by faith, Bill worked as a dye setter for Metal & Wire in Salem.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as a woodworker. He was known to create walking sticks, knives, necklaces, and jewelry. His greatest passion though was his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Lenora J. Frederick; daughters, Melissa L. (Erik McCord) Frederick and Tiffany J. (Randy) Altman; brother, Kevin (Janice Toothman) Frederick; sister, Barbara (John) Parker; three grandchildren, Elexus, Cody and Makayla; and great-grandchild, Case.

He was preceded in death by his father, George “Bill” Frederick, and a niece, Kelly Earp.

Calling hours will be from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m., Monday, October 9, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

